Japan Funds Upgrading Of 2 Health Centres On Copperbelt

Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has disclosed that Japan will provide a grant of K436 million for the upgrading of two health centres on the Copperbelt.

The minister said in a speech during the official signing ceremony between the two countries that two health centers in the province were Mushili in Ndola and Chamboli in Kitwe.

“Through the signing of these notes and agreement, Japan will provide a grant of 2.7 billion Japanese Yen or approximately 24 million United States Dollars or 436 million Zambian Kwacha for upgrading the two health centres, in Mushili (Ndola) and Chamboli (Kitwe) on the Copperbelt province. This project will also enhance health care provision and human development performance in the targeted locations and their surroundings,” Dr Ng’andu said.

“Your excellency, this is a commendable step as it will complement the government’s efforts in reducing the infrastructure gap in the health sector. This commitment is evident in Zambia’s 7th National Development Plan goal that aims to facilitate the building of a countrywide health system that provides equitable access to essential medical products, vaccines, and technologies of assured quality, safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness.”

He said the project will provide facilities and equipment such as general x-ray imaging devices and operation tables to the two health centers.

“Your excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we are glad as government that phase (3) of the project will contribute to the improvement of access to basic health care services. The project will further contribute to enhanced access to universal health coverage which in return is improves the livelihoods and social economic welfare of citizens,” Dr Ng’andu said.

“The project will provide facilities and equipment to the existing two health centres and thereby improve access to health services. Outpatient wards, emergency wards, examination rooms, x-ray rooms, laboratory rooms, pharmacies, admission wards, delivery rooms, and operation and surgical rooms, will all be upgraded, modernised, and some of them constructed, at the two health centres. Further, the project will facilitate the provision and supply of medical equipment to the two health facilities. The equipment will include: general x-ray imaging devices, operation tables, ceiling shadowless lamps, ultrasonic diagnostic devices, ECG machines, defibrillators, anaesthesia apparatus, electrosurgical units, patient monitoring equipment, auto biochemistry analysers, auto blood cell counters, autoclaves, dental units, and laundry machines.”

He said the project would go a long way in increasing quality health services and in return contribute to the overall livelihoods and social economic wellbeing of Zambians.

Dr Ng’andu said the projects demonstrated the importance that Japan attached to the bilateral cooperation with Zambia despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am confident that through the implementation of this project, Zambia and Japan will make a lasting impact on the enhancement of human development in Zambia. The project will go a long way in increasing quality health services and in return contribute to the overall livelihoods and social economic wellbeing of Zambians. Your excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, as I conclude, let me convey our sincere appreciation to the government of japan for honouring its bilateral commitments despite the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is currently facing. This demonstrates the importance that Japan attaches to our bilateral cooperation. In this regard, I want to assure you that Zambia equally remains committed to maintain and further strengthen our bilateral cooperation,” he said.

“I am aware, that under phase one (1) and phase two (2) of this project, which commenced in 2015, Japan supported the upgrading of some of Lusaka’s health centres to district hospitals, at a total cost of approximately 6 billion Japanese Yen, or approximately 980 million Zambian Kwacha or 53 million united states dollars. In this regard, health centres in Matero, Chilenje, Kanyama, Chawama and Chipata townships of Lusaka were upgraded and modernised to district hospital level. Thank you very much Japan.”