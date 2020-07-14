Macky 2 Is Eden University’s Brand Ambassador

Eden University, through its chief executive officer Kelvin Kaunda, has invested in music arts through popular musician Mulaza Kaira a.k.a Macky 2.
Eden University has offered Macky 2 a 100% scholarship to study a Diploma in Leadership and Business Management in association with The PLO LUMUMBA INSTITUTE of Nairobi, Kenya for a period of nine months.
This is in a quest to promote the arts.
Eden University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Fackson Goma has disclosed that the institution will soon introduce a Masters programme in Music.
3 Comments
Jones
Mukazilembako mu cinyanja
Razor
He didn’t even complete grade 12, how is he going to complete a diploma?
SOCCER ANALYSER
Kkkkkkk, , come ad see, , awe tefintu