State House Refutes Reports That President Lungu Funded Rwandan Organisation To Cause Strife

State House has refuted local and international media reports that suggest that President Edgar Lungu provided financial resources to a named Rwandan organisation to launch attacks in Rwanda.

President Lungu’s press aide Mr Isaac Chipampe stated this evening that the allegations were false and that they should be treated with the contempt they deserved.

“State House has noted with great dismay reports in the local and international media of the alleged submissions made to Rwanda’s High Court for International and Cross-border Crimes that His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia allegedly provided financial resources to a named Rwandan organization to launch attacks in Rwanda,” Mr Chipampe stated.

“State House would like to categorically refute these claims and wishes to state unequivocally that these allegations are false and must be treated with the contempt they deserve.”

He added that government, people of Zambia and Rwanda continued to enjoy strong and fraternal relations founded on mutual respect and a common purpose based on shared values and principles.