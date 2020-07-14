Wedson Nyirenda Joins Lusaka Dynamos

Lusaka Dynamos Football Club has signed former Chipolopolo coach Wedson ‘Wada’ Nyirenda on a short term contract.

Club secretary Oliver Shalala announced the capture of Wada who will see off the final 10 matches of the season.

“Lusaka Dynamos is pleased to announce that Wedson Nyirenda has been appointed head coach of Lusaka Dynamos while Ian Bakala, Josphat Nkhoma and Stephen Mwansa will be his assistants. Stephen Mwansa will also double as goalkeeping coach while Manchi Janza is the physical trainer,” Shalala said.

The former Zesco United and Zanaco coach joins Lusaka Dynamos a few months after he resigned as head coach of Baroka FC who he coached all the way to winning the Telkom Knockout Championship of 2018. His current contract could be extended to next season.

Nyirenda was at the helm of the Chipolopolo from January 2017 to May 2018.

As a player, Wedson played as a striker for Power Dynamos and Nchanga Rangers and later played for Kaizer Chiefs.