3 MPs, 10 National Assembly Staff And 6 Non-Staff test Positive For COVID-19

Three members of parliament and 10 National Assembly staff have tested positive for COVID-19, Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia Ms Cecilia Mbewe has disclosed.

She stated in a statement that the cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

She added that six non-staff also tested positive at the National Assembly Clinic, bringing the total number of cases at the National Assembly COVID-19 Testing Centre to 19.

“I wish to inform the media and the Nation at large that some Covid-19 cases have been recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia (NAZ). Confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 15th July, 2020 are as follows: Three (3) Members of Parliament (MPs); Ten (10) National Assembly of Zambia staff; and Six (6) non staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic,” Ms Mbewe stated.

“This brings the total cumulative number of cases monitored by the National Assembly COVID-19 Testing Centre to nineteen (19).”

The National Assembly will continue to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health and as provided for in the National Assembly of Zambia (Coronavirus Disease — 2019) Temporary Standing Orders of 2020 in order to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, she stated.