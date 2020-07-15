Govt Allocates K1.7 Billion For 2020 Farming Inputs

The Zambian Government has set aside K1.7 billion to help a million vulnerable but viable farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) access fertilizer and seed ahead of the 2020-2021 farming season, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has disclosed.

Speaking at CORTEVA Agriscience where he was checking on the company’s preparedness to supply seed to Government, Katambo said farmers can now start depositing K400 contributions for the FISP programme to activate access to the inputs for the coming farming season beginning this week Wednesday.

He further said Smart Zambia had cleaned up the FISP registers and government does not expect any hiccups like experienced in the previous seasons.

Meanwhile, CORTEVA Agriscience Managing Director Samson Nyendwa said the company has designed a 10-year plan aimed at providing support to farmers to ensure increased yields per hectare in line with the government’s target.