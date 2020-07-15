Govt To Hold Another Meeting With Youths

The Government is tomorrow expected to meet youths and other members of society for the third time to appraise them on various economic empowerment programmes and opportunities that they can engage in to contribute to national development.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga said in a statement that the event will bring together more than 100 youths and other citizens.

He revealed that the said event will be held in Lusaka at Mulungushi International Conference Centre and will be broadcast live on ZNBC.

“The event which will be broadcast live on ZNBC television starting at 08:00hrs, will bring together more than 100 youths and other citizens to exchange views with Government on various economic opportunities available for them,” Mr Malupenga said.

“This is the third time in barely a month that Government has held meetings with youths and other players in appreciation of their potential and role they can play in the country’s social and economic development. At the recent indaba at Mulungushi, Her Honour the Vice President Inonge Wina, led a delegation of over 10 Ministers from various sectors, in a robust and productive engagement with youths at which Government also launched a 6 million United States Dollar Aquaculture Youth Empowerment Fund in Zambia, a manifestation of Government’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the welfare of youths in the country.”

He added that the move underscores government’s passion to grow the youths and other citizens into economic assets so that they contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mr Malupenga disclosed that the government’s delegation will include Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu, his Commerce counterpart Christopher Yaluma, Permanent Secretaries and other technocrats from various sectors of the economy.