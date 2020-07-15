Kambwili Warned Against Issuing Attacks On Prosecution Team In Forgery Case

National Democratic Congress party president Chishimba Kambwili has been warned by the court to desist from issuing attacks on the prosecutions team in a case he is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

Lusaka principal resident magistrate David Simusamba made the warning after receiving a complaint from deputy chief State advocate Ms Margaret Chitundu who asked for the court’s protection over allegations that Mr Kambwili and his supporters were threatening the prosecutions team.

Ms Chitundu said the prosecution is simply discharging its duties when they prosecute this matter and not being personal against Mr Kambwili.

However, Mr Kambwili’s lawyer Keith Mweemba urged Ms Chitundu to put it on record that she was inviting the court to give a warning to the accused person and needed to

explain the basis on which the court was being invited to a make a

warning.

In his ruling, magistrate Simusamba said he had inherent power to protect

the interest, right and dignity of not only the accused person but all

officers of the court such as the State counsel.

He said if Ms Chitundu had decided to seek protection of the court, his court has such power and has no reason to doubt what Ms Chitundu told him that the accused addressed the prosecution outside court.

Magistrate Simusamba then warned Mr Kambwili against such conduct, saying he would not hesitate to cite him for contempt in the face of the court if he continued behaving in such a manner.

And magistrate Simusamba granted the defence the last adjournment in the matter.

This was after Mr Mweemba informed the court that defence could not continue after Mr Kambwili’s wife, Carol, concluded her testimony because Mr Musa Mwenye State Counsel, who is the lead defence counsel, was not around.

The case was adjourned to July 27.