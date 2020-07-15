Maamba Steps Up To Meet Country’s Peak Season Power Demand

Maamba Collieries Limited says it is working flat out to meet the nation’s peak season power requirement.

The country’s only coal-fired thermal power plant, which provides 24/7 assured ‘baseload’ power independent of rain or sunshine, has been operating continuously at 100 percent capacity for the last two months, achieving an average of 91 percent availability since the start of the year.

Chief Executive Officer Rear Admiral Venkat Shankar said this will be done as the nation slowly resumes life in the new normal, with demand increasing in the winter with additional requirement for heating, hot water, farm irrigation as well as industry as the nation slowly resumes life in the new normal.

“Despite implementing stringent measures to comply with health regulations to meet COVID-19 stipulations, it’s all systems go as our teams work around the clock to meet peak cold season demand,” Mr Shankar said.

“We are committed to maintaining full capacity and providing a reliable energy source for industry, agriculture and households that is independent of the vagaries of climate conditions and operates day and night.”

He said the high availability of the thermal power plant in Sinazongwe contributes to reducing the power deficit being experienced across the country, with resulting support for the economy.

“Zambia relies heavily on hydropower but has been facing increased power shortages, caused by drought. In March 2020, Zambia’s electricity deficit had reached 810 MW. The country’s environmentally friendly thermal power plant is critical to complement hydropower generation and ensure continued security of power supply,” Mr Shankar said.