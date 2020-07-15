Mwiimbu Maintains His Application Against Bill 10 Rightly Before High Court

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu has submitted that the case where he is challenging the Speaker of the National Assembly’s decision to allow continued consideration of Bill 10 despite it being ‘killed’ due to lapse of time does not raise any Constitutional issues.

He stated that the Constitutional Court does not have any jurisdiction to hear and determine the matters he has raised.

Mr Mwiimbu also stated that Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini in making his decision to allow continued Bill 10 proceedings, was discharging a public function which is amenable to review by the Lusaka High Court.

In this matter, Mr Mwiimbu has applied for leave to commence judicial review proceedings in the Lusaka High Court to challenge the Speaker’s decision to allow continuous debate of Bill 10 because it has been ‘killed’ due to lapse of time.

Mr Mwimbu cited Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka.

Mr Mwiimba, who is represented by Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company, stated that the Bill was

and is not amenable to further consideration, debate or process as it has ceased to exist due to lapse of time on June 4, 2020.

He wants the court to quash the decision of the Speaker made on June 24, 2020 to allow the restoration to the Order Paper for consideration by the House, Bill 10, and consequently to allow continued debate of the Bill and to allow the deferment of proceedings to a yet to be advised date within the fourth session of the 12th Assembly.

Mr Mwiimbu has argued that since the lapse of time, the Bill ceased to exist.

The State however, asked the court to dismiss the matter for want of jurisdiction.

The State, through National Assembly deputy clerk Cecilia Sikatele, argued that the issues raised by Mr Mwiimbu and the subsequent reliefs sought were wrongly before the Lusaka High Court because they raise matters of a Constitutional nature, which the High Court was incompetent to hear and determine.

“I verily believe that the Constitutional Court is the proper court to be seized with this matter,” Ms Sikatele submitted.

But Mr Mwiimbu in his Affidavit in reply filed in the Lusaka High Court denied that the matter was in any way constitutional in nature.

He submitted that the matter was anchored purely on the established practice and procedure of the National Assembly as prescribed in the internal rules and regulations of the National Assembly that govern practice and procedure.

“The rules and regulations are prescribed in the standing orders of 2016 and various handbooks issued by the National Assembly from time to time and not in the Constitution of Zambia,” Mr Mwiimbu stated.