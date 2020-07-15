Ndola Court Adjourns Tukuta’s Case

Trial in a case where photographer Chellah Tukuka is charged with criminal libel and expressing hatred against a person of another race failed to take off in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court.

In this matter, 34-year-old Chellah appeared for a mention before Ndola Magistrate Misozi Banda on three counts at the magistrate court and one count which needs the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to consent for trial.

In count one, Chellah is charged with publishing defamatory matter concerning Khalif Abdullah.

It is alleged that on May 26, Chellah did published defamatory matter concerning Khalif on Facebook in which he said “Khalif, your time to leave Zambia has come you chi criminal”.

In count two, he is charged with publishing defamatory matter concerning Khalif.

It is alleged that on June 9, Chellah did publish defamatory matter in form of a Facebook post in which he said “Khalif and Langiwe Lungu, director at ERB, stop arm-twisting the Government over fuel, you are the reason fuel is still expensive when it supposed to be cheap. ‘Thieves’.”

In count three, he is charged with threatening violence.

It is alleged that on June 12, 2020, Chellah threatened violence to the property of Khalif Motors Zambia Limited in which he said “Khalif, if you don’t leave Zambia, we shall burn your trucks.”

In count four, Chellah is charged with expressing or showing hatred for person’s because of place of origin.

It is alleged that on May 26, this year, Chellah published on his Facebook page expressing or showing hatred, ridicule and contempt for Khalif because of his place of origin.

When the matter came up for possible trial before Senior Resident Magistrate Peggy Banda today, the state informed court that they are still waiting for consent from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Magistrate Banda then asked the state why they cannot proceed with the other three counts which do not require consent from the DPP.

In response, state advocate Innocent Kamunga said it is important for the DPP to consent because even the witnesses in the three counts may touch on the fourth count.

However, Chellah’s lawyer Ngoze Nyangu said justice delayed is justice denied and objected to the application for an adjournment.

But Magistrate Banda said the issue of delayed justice cannot arise as this was the first time the matter was coming up for trial and adjourned the matter to August 14 for mention and September 1 for trial.