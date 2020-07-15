UNZA Embarks On Anti-COVID Drug Development

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has constituted a team of experts that include Medicinal Chemists, Drug Discovery Scientists, Virologists, Botanists, Pharmacologists and Pathologists to help in the discovery of home-grown low cost cures for COVID-19.

The consortium of experts will be exploring Zambian traditional medicines or plants and clinically-established drugs in the Zambian Formulary as potential treatments for COVID-19.

The team comprises Dr James Nyirenda (the lead investigator), Dr Peter Mubanga Cheuka, Dr Edgar Simulundu, Dr Angela Gono-Bwalya, Dr Takondwa Chidumayo, Dr Katendi Changula, Dr Caroline Chisenga, Dr Wezi Kachinda and Mr Kelly Chisanga.

“The team’s core mandate is twofold; firstly, to discover and develop medicines that are readily available for the local population and secondly, to discover and develop local medicines optimized for effectiveness and safety on an African or local population,” UNZA acting head of communications Dr Brenda Bukowa has stated.

The consortium of experts has since received funding from the Ministry of Higher Education through the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) to kickstart the project.

And University of Zambia (UNZA) Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Tamala Kambikambi has hailed the consortium of researchers championing the discovery and development of the anti-COVID-19 drug.

Dr. Kambikambi said UNZA’s research undertaking will solve the problems exacerbated by the unavailability of medicines discovered and developed elsewhere on the African continent.

She added that Zambia has lagged behind in the area of drug discovery and development since independence hence the urgent need for UNZA to take a lead.

Dr Kambikambi has also expressed gratitude to the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), through the Ministry of Higher Education, for funding the consortium to kickstart the project.