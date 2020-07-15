Witness Narrates Chilling Details Of How A ZAF Lieutenant Continuously Burnt Child With Hot Water, Knives And Spoons

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard a chilling account of how a Zambia Air Force officer who is in court for assaulting her 11-year-old niece allegedly used to pour hot water on her.

The court further heard that the ZAF officer, Lt Mildred Luwaile, aged 32, would also burn her niece with hot spoons and knives and caution her against telling anyone about what she was being subjected to.

This was heard during continued trial in a case where Lt Luwaile is charged with assault on a child.

Allegations are that on March 25, last year, Lt Luwaile of ZAF Twin Palm, assaulted a child under the age of 16 who was in her care and occasioned her actual bodily harm but she pleaded not guilty.

However, Constable Frank Wakumelo testified before magistrate Nthandose Chabala that he was allocated the docket to investigate the case of assault on a child on April 12, 2019.

Mr Wakumelo told the court how traumatising it was to record a statement from the 11-year-old victim who was physically abused by Lt Luwaile.

He said the victim told him that her aunt allegedly used to inflict pain on her using hot spoons and knives and would at times pour hot water on her.

Mr Wakumelo further explained that acting on the docket he was allocated on April 12, 2019, he followed the victim at ZAF hospital in Twin Palm where she was admitted and was nursing multiple injuries all over her body.

He said when he got there, the victim narrated to him that the accused used to inflict pain on her on several occasions and the medical report also showed that the actions leading to the wounds were not natural or accidental.

Mr Wakumelo said the victim told him that Luwaile also used to boil water in a kettle and pour it on her in the bath tab and also ordered her not to inform anyone about her injuries and that she should always wear long clothes to cover up the injuries on her body.

School authorities only knew about the incident when the victim’s friend alerted them after spotting the multiple wounds on the child’s body, the witness testified.

He said he later arrested Lt Luwaile in connection with the offence and charged her considering that he had gathered overwhelming evidence against her in the matter.

Magistrate Chabala has set August 25 for ruling on a case to answer.