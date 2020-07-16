Airtel HQ Shut After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Airtel Networks Zambia Plc has closed its Head Office in Lusaka after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Airtel workers will for this period be available electronically, the mobile phone company’s head of corporate communications Yuyo Nachali-Kambikambi stated in a statement.

“Airtel Networks Zambia Plc wishes to advise its customers and the general public that its Head Office situated on Stand 2357, Corner of Addis Ababa drive and Great East Road, Lusaka has had to be closed due to one member of having tested positive for COVID-19,” Mrs Kambikambi said.

“In line with the ministry of health guidelines and in order to curb the spread of the disease, our Head Office will remain closed both to the public and members of staff until further notice. Our staff will continue to be available electronically.”

She said customers can visit other service centers for any urgent assistance and encouraged them to use self-help portals as well as do any monetary transaction using the Airtel Money service.”