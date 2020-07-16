Callixte Nsabimana Returns to Court, Faces Multiple Damages Claims

The substantive trial of terror suspect Callixte Nsabimana has finally resumed after having been previously postponed for about three times due to various reasons.

Nsabimana, a former spokesperson of the FLN militia outfit is facing 17 terror-related charges mainly connected to terror attacks the militia carried out on Rwandan territory in 2018 in which people lost lives.

The attacks took place in southwestern Rwanda, especially in areas around Nyungwe National Park.

Among the charges, Nsabimana faces include the formation of an illegal militia group; taking part in terrorist activities, conspiring and sensitizing people towards joining terrorism, killing, kidnapping, denying and undermining the genocide against the Tutsi, among others.

On Monday, July 13, the trial resumed at the High Court Chamber for International Crimes in Nyanza District with three judges hearing the case.

Because of the measures in place to fight Covid-19, Nsabimana and his lawyer attended the proceedings from Mageragere Prison where he is being detained while judges and civil parties – those seeking damages – were in the courtroom in Nyanza.

At the beginning of the session, at least six civil parties presented themselves to court seeking compensation from Nsabimana for the damages done against them mainly during the attacks his group carried out in Nyaruguru District.

Those seeking compensation include Vincent Nsengiyumva who was the Executive secretary of Nyabimata Sector during the first attack and whose car was burnt by FLN insurgents.

He says he was also physically injured during this attack in which two people were killed and scores of residents looted.

In June, the hearing was postponed due to the failure of the civil parties to take part in the court session.

This was because they couldn’t travel to court in Nyanza due to travel restrictions that had been put in place to combat Covid-19, yet they could not use technology to take part in the proceedings.

Nsabimana, who has pleaded guilty to all charges, was extradited to Rwanda early last year.

(Credit: New Times Rwanda)