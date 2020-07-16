Citizens’ Casual Approach To COVID Fight Disappoints MQHZ

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) says it is hugely disappointed with the way the general public is casually taking the fight against the Coronavirus.

MQHZ Media and Advocacy director Francic Kangwa stated that the survey conducted in the last one week in most markets and public places of Provincial centers has revealed that people have stopped masking up and practicing social distancing.

“This careless behaviour by citizens is dangerous and a fertile ground for spreading and contraction of the Corona virus. We urge the general public to revert back to mandatory masking up and practicing physical distancing. A check at both Levy Mwanawasa Hospital and UTH has painted a worrying trend. We now have a lot of patients on oxygen due to respiratory conditions and COVID 19 related infections,” Mr Kangwa stated.

“As an organization, we fear that if the population will keep treating the pandemic casually, the positive cases will increase and put more burden on the health sector and the economy.”