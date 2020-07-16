Covid Knocks Out Coca-Cola Schools Sponsorship

Coca-Cola Indian Ocean Islands Limited has indefinitely withdrawn its sponsorship for COPA Coca-Cola Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s director Marie Valerie Rochecouste stated in a letter addressed to ZASSA president that the company was concerned about the spread of the pandemic in the region.

Ms Rochecouste said the company was doing its part to help prevent the further spread of the virus by prioritizing the health, safety and security of all participants of the Tournament in line with the global health guidelines issued by authorities.

“In light of the situation, we have decided that all commercial advertising and sponsorship of events in the region will be put on hold, effective immediately as we shift our focus to COVID-19 relief response efforts for the most affected communities. The company has come to a difficult, yet necessary decision to withdraw its sponsorship for the COPA Coca-Cola Tournament for the year 2020 until further notice,” she said.

“As we continue to monitor the situation closely, our partnership with ZASSA remains strong. We will continue to take guidance from the local government and health officials, and it is out of hope that we shall re-engage in due course for the future COPA Coca-Cola Tournament.”

Ms Rochecouste added that the company was fully committed to doing everything it could to help.