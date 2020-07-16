DEC Nabs Known Drug Trafficker, Cartel Leader

Known drug trafficker and cartel leader Moses Chishimba Bwalya has finally been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for trafficking in over 40 grammes of cocaine.

DEC deputy Public Relations officer Mwenge Mulenga stated that Mr Bwalya of Lusaka’s Obama residential area and operates from Chibolya compound, an area notorious for drug trafficking, has many times eluded arrest.

“The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested Moses Chishimba Bwalya a known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya Compound for trafficking in over 40 grams of cocaine, contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia. Moses Chishimba Bwalya, 35, a Businessman of Obama Compound has been arrested for trafficking in 43.08 grams of cocaine. The suspect is a known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya Compound in the distribution of cocaine and heroin. The Commission so far has arrested a number of runners that are connected to this cartel but the ring leader has in most instances been eluding arrests,” Mr Mulenga stated.

Meanwhile, the DEC has arrested 10 people in Central and Muchinga provinces for unlawful cultivation of cannabis.

“The commission conducted a special operation in Central and Muchinga Provinces and arrested ten (10) people for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 43.19 tonnes and trafficking in 76.20 kilograms of loose cannabis. The operation was conducted from 12th July 2020 to 15th July, 2020 in Chitambo District (Central Province) and Lavushimanda District in (Muchinga Province). All the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon,” Mr Mulenga stated.