Kambwili Condemns People Peddling Rwandan Rebel Stories

Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party Chishimba Kambwili has condemned people behind the story claiming that President Edgar Lungu is funding a named Rwandese organisation to launch attacks in that country.

Mr Kambwili, who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, said such kind of politicking was not only childish and irresponsible but could bring misunderstanding between the two countries if the media continued publishing such stories.

He advised politicians to learn to have boundaries and not politic to an extent of involving the Head of State in fabricated stories in an effort to gain political mileage.

Mr Kambwili said in as much as he disagrees with the President on certain issues, the President Lungu could not sink so low to fund an organisation in a foreign country.

He added even the amount of money mentioned in the story could not even be enough to match the allegations.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader challenged the media to be responsible in their reporting and avoid running fake stories.