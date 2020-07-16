Parliament Nurse Didn’t Die Of COVID-19, Clarifies Govt

The Ministry of Health has clarified that National Assembly of Zambia nurse Jean Makeleta did not die of COVID-19 as routine Coronavirus tests came out negative.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director general Professor Victor Mukonka said on Wednesday that the social media reports tying Ms Makeleta’s death to COVID-19 were not true.

“The Ministry of Health is saddened by the untimely death of one of our very committed gallant worker who was stationed at National Assembly clinic

She fell ill last Friday but before that, she took her COVID-19 test routinely which the results were negative. So on Friday, she was reportedly not feeling well, probably she was feeling tired. Then Monday, she called in requesting to take a day off as she was not feeling well,” Prof Mukonka said.

He said Ms Makeleta was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital and the medical team tried to resuscitate her but the efforts were in vain.

” I wish to appeal to media houses that this mourning period, we give the privacy to the family and avoid unnecessary speculation.

Also, I wish to state that the deceased has had a long standing history of hypertension, diabetes and asthma,” Prof Mukonka said and also conveyed condolences to the family.