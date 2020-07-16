Zanaco Itezhi Tezhi Branch Indefinitely Closed Due to Covid Threat

Zanaco Plc has indefinitely closed its Itezhi-tezhi branch after its employees came into contact with a client that has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has since been alerted and all employees at Itezhi-tezhi branch have been placed in quarantine.

The bank also stated that incident presented high risk exposure to customers and employees and that it has taken precautionary measures to temporarily suspend operations at the branch.

“Zanaco remains committed to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Zambia and continues to enforce the following: sanitise, gloves and masks have been distributed to all staff to ensure adherence to hygiene best practices, regular temperature checks on customers and staff, sanitising points have been placed around our premises for use by customers and staff. Sanitizing is mandatory for both staff and customers. Anyone declining to sanitise is prohibited entry into bank premises. Zanaco Xpress Agents have also been equipped with hand sanitizer and masks. The Bank has continued to be diligent in enforcing social distancing. In this vain, standing points have been placed within the branches to meet the World Health Organisation requirement of 1.5 meters,” read the statement.

The bank further stated that its management would be in constant contact with the aministry of Health officials regarding this incident and will provide further guidance in due course. (File Picture)