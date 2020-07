Zambia has now recorded 108 COVID-19 related deaths, with 84 being brought in dead, minister of health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed in parliament.

The Minister has further disclosed that of the active cases, 22 are in a critical condition and on oxygen.

He said after the revision of the COVID-19 guidelines, according to the World Health Organization, more cases have been recorded, standing 190 out of 848 tests done.