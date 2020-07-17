United States Partners with the Private Sector to Provide COVID-19 Support

The United States government has partnered with the private sector in Zambia to provide support in the fight against COVID-19.

On April 8, 2020, just 21 days after Zambia’s Ministry of Health confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, Medical Stores Limited (MSL) received an unexpected donation of mealie meal in support of the COVID-19 response.

This was the first of many donations to come, as Zambia’s business community stepped in to do its part in the fight against COVID-19.

As in-kind contributions from Zambia’s business community and private sector gained momentum, it became clear that additional space, suitable for storing non-pharmaceutical supplies, and accountability processes were needed.

In response, the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Global Health Supply Chain- Procurement, Supply, and Management project and the Business Council COVID-19 Emergency Taskforce began looking for alternative storage solutions.

Napoli Properties was the first to respond, lending 4,000 m2 of retail space, with an estimated value of approximately K364,000 ($20,000) per month, and supporting the establishment of a BCCET website.

“The pandemic has and continues to alter the fabric of our lives and businesses. We have seen a formidable response from the Zambian public and business sector,” said Gillian Casilli, the proprietor of Napoli Properties. “As a community, we must each contribute where we can to mitigate COVID-19 effects, adapt, and preserve lives and livelihoods.”

The initial tranche of donated supplies was received during the first week of July, and MSL will continue to coordinate donations and provide 24-hour security. To ensure the highest level of accountability, the USAID-funded non-governmental organization, John Snow Health Zambia, is using its electronic logistics management information system and trained staff to manage and process the COVID-related donations.

Through USAID, the United States supports MSL by strengthening supply chain management, commodity forecasting and quantification, and procurement of life-saving essential medicines.

Annually, USAID purchases and delivers over K1.8 billion ($100 million) of life saving medication for the Zambian people.