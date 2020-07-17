Zambia-Rwanda Relations Remain Sound, Assures Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Joseph Malanji has assured that Zambia and Rwanda continue to enjoy sound bilateral relations while the leaders of the two countries, Presidents Edgar Lungu and Paul Kagame, equally have good rapport.

Mr Malanji, who had travelled to Rwanda on Thursday on a diplomatic mission following allegations that President Lungu had been named by a rebel as having financed them to cause confusion, said he was the Head of State’s Special Envoy to meet President Kagame.

He said his travel was meant to understand social media allegations made against Zambia and the reports that were made by a rebel leader appearing in the High Court in Kigali.

Callixte ‘Sankara’ Nsabimana appeared in the Nyanza High Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to all charges but said that he was misled by some individuals and claimed that he was financially helped by President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

However, Mr Malanji has disclosed that he was informed by President Kagame that the allegations are not credible as prior to his arrest, the rebel leader had travelled to five countries that did not include Zambia.

The minister said the Zambian government will continue to investigate why Nsabimana chose to falsely abuse President Lungu in his court testimony in court over serious cases he is facing.