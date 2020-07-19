FAZ League Continues Despite 4 Players Testing Positive for Covid-19

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that matches will go on today as planned despite four players having tested positive for covid-19.

Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga announced at a media briefing at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium that two players from Zesco United and the same number for Power Dynamos had tested positive while Buildcon players were negative.

Mulenga said the players who tested positive had been isolated while he expressed happiness that their immediate contacts were negative.

All players and staff will be subject to covid-19 tests every 72 hours before a match with results availed 48 hours before kick-off.

On Saturday, FAZ resumed its league with National Division One outfit Kitwe United losing 2-1 to Police College while the Forest Rangers versus Zesco United game could not take place due to former’s players having tested positive.

Forest Rangers reported that 28 of its players and staff tested positive throwing their match into jeopardy.