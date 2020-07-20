2 Nakonde Clearing Agents Nabbed Over A Robbery

Two clearing agents have been arrested in Nakonde in connection with a robbery that was staged last week.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has named the two suspects as Jonas Simpito, 28 and Abel Sikaonga, 22.

He said investigations have revealed that the two suspects did receive about K15,000 from Lawrence Siwale, one of the suspects who is still on the run.

Njase stated that the two were found hiding in the ceiling board after hearing that police were looking for them.

Last week, three armed robbers staged a robbery and went away with over K 81,000 from an accountant and a cashier who were going to bank the money.

Police have so far recovered around K60,000 of the money, four AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons used to stage robberies.