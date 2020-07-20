Catholic Bishop Says Politicians Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Campaign In Catholic Churches

Newly appointed Ndola Diocese Bishop Benjamin Phiri has said politicians should not be allowed to campaign in Catholic churches.

Bishop Phiri said Catholics who hold positions in political parties are mere Christians when they go to church.

The Bishop, who was Chipata Diocese Auxiliary Bishop, said this when he bade farewell to Catholics in Petauke deanery on Saturday.

He, however, commended President Edgar Lungu and the government for the good working relationship with the Catholic Church.

Bishop Phiri said there are a number of developmental projects that the church and the government spearheaded in the Diocese.

He said a lot of projects that were aimed at uplifting people’s living standards were implemented.

Bishop Phiri said he is grateful to President Lungu and his predecessors for partnering with the church in various developmental projects.

And Petauke district commissioner Verenasi Banda Moyo says Bishop Phiri is equal to the challenge that the new office will present.

Ms Moyo said it is the government’s resolve to continue working hand in hand with the Catholic Church.

She urged Bishop Phiri to continue working with government in various spheres of development.

Ms Moyo said members of the clergy are promoters of good morals and peace in society.

The farewell mass was also attended by senior chief Kalindawalo of the Nsenga people, among other notable people.