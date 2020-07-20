Chanje Thanks Govt And JTI For Investing In Community

Chief Chanje of the Chewa people in Chipangali District has hailed the government and Japan Tobacco International partnership that has prompted the tobacco firm to plough back to the community.

Chief Chanje said government has created an enabling environment for companies such as JTI to operate.

He said the recent donation of $150,000 dollars, which is about K2.7 million, worth of Covid-19 preventative materials to 60 schools and 35 clinics in Chipangali, Kasenengwa and Chipata district by JTI is a good example of real corporate social responsibility.

Chief Chanje said other companies should emulate JTI by ploughing back to the community where they operate from.

He urged the local people to take precautions to avoid Covid-19.

Chief Chanje said traditional leaders in Eastern Province will remain grateful to companies that provide corporate social responsibility to communities.

The traditional leader said JTI has constructed schools, clinics and sunk boreholes in many places.

He said the tobacco company has also taken a lead in promoting tree planting, sponsoring students and donating computers to schools.