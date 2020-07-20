Shoprite Chipata Reopens

Shoprite Chipata branch on Saturday afternoon reopened following temporary closure on Thursday after one worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Shoprite Management has confirmed that the temporary closure of its Chipata outlet on Thursday was a result of the positive COVID-19 case at the store.

The outlet was closed on Thursday afternoon and the firm called in Chipata City Council to sanitize, disinfect and deep clean the store.

According to the statement issued by the Shoprite media team, an employee screening programme was also conducted by the Ministry of Health and all staff at the store were screened.

The Ministry of Health has since indicated that they are satisfied with all the processes and the store has been allowed to re-open.

Shoprite indicated that since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Shoprite Group has proactively acted to safeguard its employees and customers.