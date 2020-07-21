COVID Spread Rife In Communities

The cumulative cases of COVID-19 have climbed to 3,386 after 60 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, with the bulk of them coming from routine community testing being undertaken by the Ministry of Health.

And Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said all members of parliament will undergo testing for COVID-19 to ensure they are all protected.

The minister said in a statement to Parliament this afternoon that deaths remain at 128, although the number of brought in dead cases associated with COVID-19 account for the largest figure at 97.

From the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 22 are from routine community testing, 21 are from Kalumbila while 11 cases are from Lusaka. Six of the new cases have been recorded in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt.

So far, 16 have been discharged – eight from Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital and eight on the Copperbelt Province.

He said 18 patients remain on oxygen and two are in a very critical condition while other patients remain stable and awaiting repeat tests to determine whether or not they have fully recovered to warrant discharge.

Dr Chilufya further said no gatherings will be allowed unless they adhere to the COVID-19 regulations such as social distancing, masking up, hand sanitizing and improved ventilation in places where such gatherings take place.

“And those running public places, no one should be allowed in the public places unless they are wearing masks,” Dr Chilufya has guided.

He told MPs who have been told to undergo testing to ensure the avail themselves for swabbing to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.