Kitwe Hospital Engages Police To Keep Away Visitors As COVID Cases Escalate

Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH) has engaged the services of the Zambia Police to keep relatives of patients away as cases of COVID-19 and related deaths keep soaring in the country.

The hospital over the weekend received 25 Brought In Dead (BID) bodies which senior medical superintendent Dr Abidan Chansa suspects to be COVID-19 related deaths.

Speaking when the hospital received assorted items for frontline staff donated by Levy Business Park, Dr Chansa said all the 25 bodies will be swabbed to establish the cause of deaths.

He further disclosed that the hospital had so far recorded three deaths related to COVID-19 with six patients currently still admitted, out of which three are critically ill.

Dr Chansa expressed concern that despite the increasing cases of COVID-19, the number of people visiting their sick relatives had continued to be high hence the decision to engage the Zambia Police.

And Kitwe District health director Christopher Dube said the district recorded 66 positive cases last week.

He said since the pandemic was first recorded, the district had tested 1,521 people out of which 141 tested positive.

Dr Dube said currently, there were 90 active cases undergoing treatment and 36 had been discharged.

Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe expressed sadness with the reluctance to follow health guidelines by the public.

He directed the health office and Kitwe City Council (KCC) to intensify patrols in public places to ensure that people followed the guidelines.

And Garden Court General Manager Christopher Nsenje said front line workers were at risk, therefore they needed to aid them with preventive equipment.

The donated items include 50 hand towels, 50 double bedsheets, eight boxes of testing kits, 200 surgical masks and 50 face shields, among other items.