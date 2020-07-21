Lusaka July Put Off To September

The Lusaka July social gathering has been postponed to 5th September, 2020 to allow the government to effectively stop the further spread of COVID-19.

Mayor of Lusaka Mr Miles Sampa announced the postponement of the event which was to be held this Saturday, July 26, 2020.

“I had a meeting this morning with the PR Media Girls Chishimba and Monde to discuss the Lusaka July event ideally scheduled for this Saturday 26th July. As Ambassador of the event and them as promotors, a decision has been made to postpone the event to sometime later in the year on the 5th September, 2020. This has been done in solidarity with all residents of Lusaka and Country as we fight the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Let’s stay Home and avoid non-essential public gatherings,” Sampa stated.