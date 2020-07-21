Parley To Adjourn Sine Die

Parliament will tomorrow, July 21, 2020, adjourn sine die due to rising cases of Coronavirus that have seen members of parliament being affected.

According to a notice of motion to be moved by Vice-President Inonge Wina at 14:30 hours tomorrow in accordance with Standing Order 33 (1) of the National Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders 2016, the

Fourth Session of the twelfth National Assembly will adjourn sine die.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe has since informed Members of Parliament that tomorrow’s session will be held virtually.

Mbewe stated that all Members of Parliament are not required to be at Parliament, but follow the proceedings from their homes or motel via Zoom.