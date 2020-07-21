PF Are Not Above Reproach Or Rule Of Law, Says Kamba

PF Lusaka Province secretary Kennedy Kamba has told the Zambia Police Service that the ruling party is not above reproach and it will never be because it respects the law.

He has said isolated incidents of a few party members who have found themselves on the bad side of the law should not be misconstrued to mean that the entire party does not respect the rule of law.

“The misbehaviour of an individual perceived to be a member of the PF should not be considered as the position or general conduct of the PF. We want to thank the police command for finding time to have an audience with us so that we can amicably address matters that have arisen of late and have been of great concern to us as the ruling party, the PF. I want to assure our distinguished men and women in uniform and the general public that contrary to what some people may wrongly perceive as a rift between the police and PF supporters or cadres, the leadership and indeed the general membership of the party enjoys a very cordial relationship with the police command considering that we are expected to be exemplary and lead by example as law abiding citizens,” Mr Kamba stated in a statement issued after he and other party leaders met Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations Bonny Kapeso.

“Let me reiterate what I said a few days ago that some people want to portray the ruling PF as a political monster following a few isolated incidents where some individual members of the party misconducted themselves and found themselves in conflict with the law. The PF has remained true to its core values of a political party that was founded on love for humanity, pro-poor basis and respect for the law.”

He said the ruling party holds all police officers and the entire police command in high esteem.

“We want to place it on record that despite being a Party in government, the PF has a strict disciplinary code that compels everyone to respect the rule of law as prescribed by the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia. President Edgar Lungu and the hierarchy of the Party and Government have emphasised on several occasions that we are all equal before the law and none of us should ever think they are above the law. Our position is that we respect the police and their works. Therefore, isolated individual cases involving some party members must be treated as such and the party’s name and integrity should not be dragged into individuals that come in conflict with the law. We are sensitive to the fact that we are a ruling party that must set a precedence and a good example of law abiding citizens,” Mr Kamba stated.

“We are not above reproach and we will never be. That’s why we want the police to engage the party leadership if by any means, any of us who are members of the PF attempts to undermine or interfere with the works of the police. The misbehaviour of an individual perceived to be a member of the PF should not be considered as the position or general conduct of the PF. The law must take its course on such individuals. This, however, does not mean that the general membership of the Party and its leaders will not air their grievances when they feel mistreated or unfairly treated by the police. We have a right to respond and protest peacefully of any mistreatment or on any matters that affect us just like any other Zambian or organization. That is why we feel we must dialogue with the custodians of the law. The police now being a service and not a police force should not be brutal towards or against the citizenry.”

He stated that there must be civil means of engagement with the police.

“The law and the police code of conduct is very categorical on what can be done and what cannot be done. As the PF, we recently protested against the Anti-Corruption Commission because we are convinced it was being used by the opposition to try and ridicule or weaken the Presidency. If we feel that the Police is not doing things right, we will air out our grievances just like any other Zambian has a right to do so but within the confines of the law. We are wary of the fact that that some people who don’t mean well want to continue misleading the public whenever we express displeasure on matters that affect us and our members as a party and they try to think we are taking over the duties of the police. We can’t do that and that’s not our position. We respect the police and their works,” Mr Kamba stated.

“As we head towards the elections, We must condemn any form of Violence and avoid such misconduct from anyone regardless of political affiliation. We must all pledge to work closely with the police and create a conducive environment for all political players.”