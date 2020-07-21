Runaway Cop Arrested, Charged With Desertion

Police in Kapiri Mposhi have arrested Jeyson Chipepo who recently resigned from the service and charged him with desertion.

The Zambia Police Service on Sunday said it had been looking for Sergeant Chipepo who announced his resignation from the service via a video currently circulating on social media.

He alleged interference from the command.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo on Sunday stated that Sergeant Chipepo has been absent from duty since February 2, 2020 and the service has not yet received any information about his resignation.

She stated that being absent from duty for a stipulated time is a criminal offence triable in the criminal courts of law, which offence Sergeant Chipepo faces.