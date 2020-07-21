Southern, Western Provinces To Get Industrial Boreholes

The government has said it will drill industrial boreholes in Southern and Western provinces to cater for domestic use and agricultural purposes.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has said the boreholes in the said provinces are among the 370 industrial boreholes the government is expected to drill in drought prone areas to improve access to clean and safe water.

He said his office will continue providing water services and food to the people that were affected by drought, especially in Southern, Western and Luapula provinces which were badly hit.

Mr Kabwe disclosed that since the calamity in the 2018-2019 farming season, government has continued to support the 53,700 people in Shangombo and 67,000 in Sinazeze.

And Mr Kabwe said people can still do tangible agricultural activities to sustain their livelihoods even during periods of drought.

He said there are countries in the world that have depended on irrigation farming for many years and are able to export some of their produce and advised people in drought prone ares to move away from the dependence on rain-fed agriculture and embrace other means like irrigation farming.