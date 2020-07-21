Town Centre Market Isn’t For Sale, Assures LCC

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has assured that the Town Centre market is not for sale as earlier reported.

LCC public relations manager George Sichimba stated in a statement that no resolution had been made to sell the market, and the story claiming as such should therefore be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

“Lusaka City Council (LCC) wishes to dispel the story headlined ‘LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL TO SELL TOWN CENTRE MARKET’ on Diamond TV facebook page that it is a misrepresentation of facts. At no time did LCC resolve to sell the said market,” Mr Sichimba stated.

“What Council resolved to sell is property no. LUS/3237 situated behind former Backlays Bank off Cairo Road and the advert is in today’s Times of Zambia for everyone to see. The property is a bare land which extends up to the railway reserve on the Eastern side and it is being sold so that people with financial capacity can buy and develop it. It should also be noted that Town Clerk Alex Mwansa never issued a statement or indeed give an interview to any Journalist regarding the sale of Town Centre Market.”