332 Die In Road Accidents In Second Quarter Of 2020

Three-Thirty-two people have died in road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2020, Zambia Police public relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has disclosed.

Ms Katongo disclosed in a statement that the service recorded 6,143 road traffic accidents of which 275 were fatal.

She also stated that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of accidents followed by the Copperbelt.

She added that there was a decrease in the number of accidents during the second quarter of this year as compared to the cases recorded in the same period last year.

“During the second quarter of 2020, a total number of 6,143 road traffic accidents were recorded. 275 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 332 persons were killed, 565 were serious road traffic accidents in which 1,016 persons were seriously injured, and 1,284 were Slight injury road traffic accidents in which 1,770 persons were slightly injured while 4,019 were recorded as Damages Only road traffic accidents,” she stated .

“Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 3,212 followed by Copperbelt with 1,121 whilst Western and Northern Provinces recorded the least with 130 and 125 road traffic accidents respectively. During the second quarter of 2019, 7,687 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 6,143 road traffic accidents recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The figures show a decrease by 1,544 road traffic accidents. 387 road traffic accidents were recorded as fatal in which 458 persons were killed in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 275 fatal road traffic accidents where 332 persons were killed in the 2020 second quarter. The figure shows a decrease in both fatal road traffic accidents and persons killed by 112 and 126 respectively. Further in the second quarter of 2019, 775 serious road traffic accidents were recorded in which 1,313 persons were seriously injured as compared to 565 serious road traffic accidents where 1,016 persons were seriously injured in the second quarter of 2020.The figures still show a decrease in serious road traffic accidents and in persons injured by 210 and 297.”

She attributed the reduction in the number of accidents to limited movement as a result of COVID-19, among other factors.

“The decrease in road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to that of 2019 can be attributed to among other factors limited movement as a result of COVID-19. Police also observed increased levels of compliance by road users especially the motorists and pedestrians. Further, the Zambia Police Service has intensified patrols and placement of speed trap cameras in strategic areas, major roads and accident prone areas to reduce road traffic accidents,” she stated.

Ms Katongo said there was a reduction in both slight road traffic accidents and persons slightly injured by 100 and 276 respectively.

On damage only road traffic accidents, Katongo said 5,177 cases were recorded in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 4,019 recorded in the same quarter of 2020.

She said the record showed a decrease by 1,158 Damages Only road traffic accidents.

“27,967 road traffic offences were recorded from which K9,483,524.00 was raised in admission of guilt fines in 2020 as compared to 35,415 road traffic offences recorded where K11,531,542.00 was raised in the second quarter of 2019. The record shows a decrease in road traffic offences by 7,448 and K 2,048,018.00 in admission of guilt fines collected,” she stated.

“Most of the accidents in the second quarter of 2020 were attributed to human error as follows; Excessive speed 963 representing 15.7%, misjudging clearance distance 874 representing 14.2%, failing to keep to nearside 846 representing 13.8%, cutting in 516 representing 8.3% and reversing negligently 433 representing 7.0%.”