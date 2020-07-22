Chato Banned from Entering Correctional Service Facilities

The Zambia Correctional Service has stopped inviting its past Service Chief Percy Chato to any of the Service’s assignments.

This comes following Chato’s indication in a video and audio materials that he has joined civil politics.

In a letter dated 20th July 2020, the commissioner general for the Service Dr Chisela Chileshe told Chato that he will be required to get permission from relevant authorities before being admitted to any of the correctional facilities.

“I am in receipt of both video and audio materials indicating that have joined civil politics,” read the letter in part.

“As you are aware, sir, our department recognizes you as the immediate Past Service Chief of the Zambia Correction Service, who should be invited to attend to various organizational official assignments both locally and abroad. However, with your current status quo of being an active political player, I wish to inform you that Zambia correctional Service has henceforth stopped inviting you to its official functions for reasons best known to the department. Furthermore, you will be required to get permission from relevant authorities before being admitted to any of the correctional facilities.”