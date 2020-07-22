Lstone Man Commits Suicide Over Rice

A barman of Zambia Air Force (ZAF) in Livingstone has committed suicide by throwing himself in a dam in Chadiza District following a dispute with his wife over rice which he was served for for supper.

Mr Alick Mwale, aged 40, used stay in Livingstone’s Malamba Township, but committed suicide in Chadiza District, his home area, where he secretly travelled after a dispute with his wife without informing any of his relatives.

His body was found floating in Nsadzu dam by a fisherman, Lukano Banda of Kamchacha village on Monday.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala, who confirmed the incident, said after searching mr Mwale’s phone, police officers traced the phone number of his wife Felistus Mwilu.

Mr Sakala said after interviewing Mr Mwale’s wife on phone and some pictures sent to her through WhatsAAP, she identified her husband and confessed that she had a marital dispute with him.

Mr Sakala said Mwale’s wife further narrated that on Monday at around 18:00 hours when her husband knocked off, he found that the children had cooked a lot of rice for supper and this did not please the deceased who became bitter with her and the children.

He said after 20:00 hours, Mr Mwale disappeared from home without saying where he was going but later dropped a text message telling her to take care of his children because he had gone and later switched off his phone.

Mr Sakala said Mr Mwale’s mother, Agness Mwale of Nsadzu Mental Hospital Section, also identified the body of the deceased.

He said Mr Mwale’s mother did not know that her son had traveled to Chadiza.

Mr Sakala said the body of the deceased was deposited at the Chadiza District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.