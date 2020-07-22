Trump Reaffirms U.SA’s Support To Zambia

United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his government’s support to Zambia in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking when he met Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe at the White House in Washington DC, President Trump expressed his government’s desire to deepen the “strong and abiding friendship” between Zambia and the United States of America.

Washington and Lusaka have for generations enjoyed long lasting and strong friendship with few parallels on the African continent.

The friendship dates back decades to Zambia’s independence in 1964 when the country’s founding leader, Kenneth Kaunda, found in the United States a genuine, willing ally and set the stage for a long-standing partnership.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Kapembwa briefed President Trump about how Zambia was dealing with COVID-19 after the US President inquired.

“Among other things we discussed, President Trump assured me of continued cooperation with Zambia in the fight against COVID-19. He reiterated the United States support in fighting this pandemic,” Ambassador Kapembwa said in a statement issued by first secretary press and public relations at the Zambian mission in Washington D.C, Eric Mwanza.

President Trump formally received credentials from Ambassador Kapambwe, in the Oval Office at the White House Credentialing Ceremony on Friday, July 17, 2020.

He officially received Ambassador Kapambwe’s credentials on 8th April 2020.