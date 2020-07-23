Kingsland City Dragged To Court Over Receipt

Former Access Financial Services director Faustin Kabwe has dragged Kingsland City Investment Limited in the Lusaka High Court demanding that a receipt in the sum of K110, 000 be issued to him for the purchase of two properties.

According to a statement of claim, Kabwe was in the alternative asking the Lusaka High Court to order Kingsland City Investment Limited to refund him K120,000 with interest from the date of the payment of the said amount up to the date of full payment.

He stated that he was a purchaser of two properties at Kingsland City and further demanded damages for breach of agreement, inconvenience, interest on the sum claimed and found due and any other order the court might deem fit.

The complainant stated that he was advised when he inquired about the properties that as a way of commitment, he needed to make upfront payment of K10,000 per property so as to have the defendant reserve the property for him because the properties were on high demand.

Kabwe mentioned that he made an initial payment for the property under cheque no. 0001215 on January 29, 2018 for the reservation of the property and receipt number 0457 was issued in his favor.

He stated that he made another payment of K10,000 under cheque no.000226 dated March 6, 2018 and the same day, he and the defendant signed a contract of sale of US$89,230 C3,35.3#,1.3-B of stand no. Lusaka/LN_21982/3

Kabwe stated that on or about June 18,2018, he was called by Kingsland City sales manager Joy Munthali advising him that she had found a property for him which was initially sold to a Penias Banda.

He stated that he was advised to make another advance payment of K100,000.00 directly to Banda to secure the said property and accordingly the parties entered a contract for the purchase of G-27#, D4-B of Lusaka /Ln _24982/3 situated in Lusaka for the sum of USD172.272 dated June 18, 2018.

He stated that it was the agreement of between the parties that Kabwe would pay the purchase price in installments for both properties and was advised by Kingsland to transfer K100, 000 to Banda ‘s account no 017-1112753 Barclays Bank Zambia, Longacres branch.

Kabwe stated that accordingly, in total reliance on the sales manager instruction, he instructed Messrs MC Mulenga and Company to transfer K100, 000 to Banda as consideration for the purchase of the subject properties and the instructions were executed on June 21, 2018.

He stated that he started following up on the defendant for issuance of the receipt for the K100,000.00 and the defendant kept assuring him that the same would be done.

The plaintiff said he will show at trial that sometime in August 2019, he discovered that the defendants’ sales manager had been arrested for theft by the defendant and followed on the defendant to check the status of his account and found that the defendant had only credited the sum of K20, 000 in his account as opposed to the K120,000.00.

Kabwe stated that efforts to have the defendant credit the amount of K100,000. 00 to his account have proved futile including a demand letter dated August 29, 2019 written to Kingsland through their advocates by the plaintiff ‘s advocates to have the accounts adjusted accordingly.

“The defendant has either neglected, refused, ignored or failed to adjust the plaintiff’s account accordingly,” Kabwe stated.

Kabwe stated that by this time, he would have finished paying for the purchase of the two properties but has not been able to date due to Kingsland’s continual refusal to adjust his account.

The complainant stated that by reason of the defendant ‘s action, he has been greatly inconvenienced and has suffered loss and has been greatly affected by Kingsland’s failure to credit his account accordingly as he was unable to conclude the purchase of the properties and take possession of them.