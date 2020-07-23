Mopani Worker Dies From Suspected COVID-19 As Positive Cases Rise To 18

Mopani Copper Mines has recorded a cumulative number of 18 COVID-19 cases and one suspected death.

Mopani Copper Mines acting Chief Executive Officer Charles Sakanya has confirmed in a statement.

Sakanya said all the employees who tested positive have been put in self-isolation under the guard of the Ministry of Health.

“Since the last update in which we announced that the company had recorded 7 positive cases of COVID-19, a further 11 new positive cases have been recorded, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases at our work place to 18. We yesterday also recorded a death of an employee suspected to have been suffering from COVID-19. He was received at Wusakile Hospital in a critical condition and sadly died within a few hours,” Mr Sakanya stated.

He stated that all the contact persons have been traced.

“The employees who tested positive continue with supervised self-isolation at home in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines and are receiving appropriate level of support from our medical department and government health workers. Mopani has stepped up contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive cases and the medical department is working closely with the ministry in screening and testing all contacts,” Mr Sakanya stated.

He stated that employees will only resume work when all contacts are cleared.

“Over the coming days, we expect a good number of our recovered employees and the cleared contacts to resume work,” Mr Sakanya stated.