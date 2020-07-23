Notorious Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking

A notorious Lusaka drug dealer who operates from Chibolya township has pleaded guilty to trafficking in 35.28 grames of cocaine and using a motor vehicle to conceal drugs in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Moses Bwalya, 35, whose appearance at court attracted heavy presence of armed police officers to keep vigil however pleaded not guilty to another count of trafficking in 7.1 grammes of cocaine and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Allegations in the first count are that Bwalya, of Obama area on July 13, 2020 at Lusaka, trafficked in narcotic drugs namely 35.28 grams of Cocaine without lawful authority while in the second count allegations are that on the same day he trafficked 7.1 grams of cocaine without lawful authority.

In the third count, the accused is alleged to have unlawfully used a motor vehicle namely, Ford Ranger Registration No. BAH 1058 white in colour to carry, conceal and convey narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

In the fourth count, he is accused of having possessed K23,567.50 which is reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), a number of people connected to the cartel have been arrested but Bwalya, as the ring leader, has in most instances been eluding arrests.

Bwalya appeared before principal resident magistrate Jennipher Bwalya who allocated the case to magistrate Alice Walusiku.

When asked why he trafficked the drugs in the first count, Bwalya said it was for smoking.

Further asked why he consumed illicit drugs, Bwalya said he wanted to be intoxicated.

When asked by magistrate Walusiku to confirm if he indeed carried drugs in the vehicle, he responded in the affirmative and explained that the drugs were found in the vehicle.

He, however, said he had no authority to carry drugs in the vehicle.

The matter came up on Wednesday for facts and sentencing in the first and third counts but it was adjourned while trial dates will be fixed in the charges he denied.

The accused remains in custody.