Six more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with five being Brought in Dead, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.

According to the ministry, one of the deaths was recorded at the heath facility.

This brings the cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths to 134.

Dr Chilufya has also confirmed that 18 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen while 206 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.