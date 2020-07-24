Man Who Caused Brother’s Death After Beer Fight Handed 10 Years

The Ndola High Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man of Masaiti to 10 years imprisonment for causing the death of his brother following a beer fight in 2019.

Kunda Musonda was in this matter initially charged with murder of his brother Vincent Musonda but the charge was later reduced to manslaughter after investigations were conducted.

When the case came up for plea under the amended charge, Kunda pleaded guilty.

It was alleged in the facts that on 18th October, 2019, Kunda and Vincent were at their home drinking Chibuku beer when a quarrel ensued between them.

The quarrel later degenerated into a fight as Kunda picked up a stick with which he hit Vincent on the head.

The victim sustained a deep cut on his head and bled profusely and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit, but he died a few days after the incident.

Postmortem results from an examination conducted by Dr Volodym Petrenko showed severe head injuries caused Vincent’s death.

Kunda, in mitigation, begged the court for leniency, saying he was remorseful for his action that l caused the death of his own brother.

He said the situation has caused a lot of stress in his family and blamed his action on beer, saying he was drunk.

Passing sentence, Ndola High Court judge Yvonne Chembe described the incident as sad and regrettable.

“I have considered the mitigate factors of this matter; the convict is youthful and first offender who pleaded guilty to the amended charge. The case makes very sad reading as the acts of the convict will forever affect his family. He will have to live the rest of his life with the knowledge that he caused his elder brother’s death.

It is also sad and regrettable to note that his death was influenced by the consumption of alcohol and once again, it shows that violence is not the answer,” Judge Chembe said.

She said Kunda could have walked away from his aggressive brother and reported the matter to police unlike choosing to fight back.

“The offence of manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment but because the convict is a first offender, I will accord him some leniency and sentence him to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour,” Judge Chembe said.