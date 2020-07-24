It’s Silly To Cut Oneself Just To See If You’ll Bleed

Mr Heartson Mabeta is the UPND aspiring 2021 Parliamentary candidate for Kankoyo constituency in Mufulira on the Copperbelt. He has made a tribal posting which reads: “Facts about Kankoyo constituency: Kankoyo constituency has never had a Tonga MP since 1964.”

We are failing to understand how any aspiring Parliamentary candidate in any national party could consider what he’s written a sensible campaign strategy, especially on the Copperbelt. This beats us!

Then when they lose, you hear them cry that “they rigged the elections”.

Mr Heartson Mabeta must know that Mufulira predominantly comprises of people from Luapula Province. How is he going to appeal to those people to vote for him by telling them that they should vote along tribal lines and give a Tonga a chance? Things don’t work like that man.

His posting received a serious backlash from many of his followers and as a way of damage control, he chose to post something else saying “Mwabombeni Ba PF, If you want to get a free advert from the outgoing PF, just dangle a tribal carrot and see how they will quickly bite it. If you know, you know.”

Even if someone could give him a benefit of a doubt, what kind of mindless games or strategy can this be? Why would anyone deliberately cut themselves with a knife just to see if they can bleed? Utter nonsense!