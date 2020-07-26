19-Year-Old Boy Rapes 99-Year-Old Woman

A 19-YEAR-OLD boy of Mumbwa has been arrested for raping a 99-year-old woman.

Central Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga confirmed the incident that happened at Kasalu village on Saturday around 20:00 hours.

Mr Katanga explained that the incident occurred when the old woman who lives with her daughter and grandchildren was left alone.

He said it was at that point that 19-year-old, Bless Kapepe, took advantage of the situation and pounced on the old woman, causing her to bleed heavily from the private parts during the act.

“When the family went back home, they found the rapist busy in the act with a motionless old lady heavily bleeding. Kapepe was apprehended when he attempted to run away,” Mr Katanga explained.

The victim was later taken to Nangoma Mission Hospital, while the accused is in police custody, according to ZANIS.