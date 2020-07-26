3 Die In Fatal Road Accident At Munali Hills

Three people died on the spot while five others sustained serious injuries in an accident which occurred today morning on Great North (Mazabuka – Kafue) Road at Munali Hills.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the accident.

“Involved was a motor vehicle Toyota Hiace Registration number BAE 3867 driven from South to North direction by Levinson Mweemba, 34 years of Kabobola compound in Mazabuka, with 14 passengers on board.

The accident happened when the driver who, while ascending the hill, improperly overtook a truck on a curve, and in trying to avoid a head-on collision with an on coming vehicle, he applied brakes consequently losing control of the motor vehicle which careered off the road to the right where it eventually overturned several times,” Ms Katongo stated.

“Due to the impact, three (3) passengers sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. One has been identified as Violet Habumbe of Hakoola village, Chief Naluwama, Chikankata District while two, a female adult and a male adult have not yet been identified.”

All the three bodies have been deposited in the Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, five others sustained serious injuries from the accident.

“Five other passengers sustained serious injuries as follows (1) Male Rasheti Katanga, 30 years , Moono Jonathan 22 years of Chityotyola, Kafue and Rhoda Malambo 18 years of Chilanga township, male Situmbeko Namangala 74 years of Kanyama Compound in Lusaka and unknown male adult.

All the five are admitted to Kafue General Hospital. Six (6) other passengers and the driver sustained minor injuries of which four (4) out of the seven slightly injured were taken and admitted to Nansenga clinic in Chikankata District while three (3), inclusive of the driver are admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital,” Ms Katongo stated.

“The driver is yet to be charged with three (3) counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.”