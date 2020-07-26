LCC Demolishes Illegal Structures

The Lusaka City Council swung into action and demolished some illegal structures in Matero built on a road reserve.
Council Public Relations Officer Nambela Mwandia confirmed that among the demolished structures is a car wash in Matero Ward 28.
The council has also buried two illegal foundations that were dug on road reserves to construct bases in readiness of placing a container and a wall-fence.
“We received complaints from residents that there has been tempering of access roads and placing of containers in unsuitable places hence the operation” reads a statement from the council.
“As Council, we should just have to be alert as people are persistent in tendering applications for extensions and make sure that we are thorough prior to issuing a permit.”
During the same operation, one road which was blocked with stones by some developer was cleared to pave way for the smooth flow of traffic.
7 Comments
moses
Do council planners and inspectors exist in Zambia? The council police? There is so much indiscipline in the way buildings are done in this country why should it take a complaint for a visible big thing to be seen? Does it the President to voice out for any action?
kangilo
Councillors and MPs have to fight on Facebook for action to be taken. I wonder what directors do
Dr Mwansa ngoshe
Justice
all roads I use have structures in the road reserves , mainly car washes, car dealers, containers.. check Chibelo Road, Thabo Mbeki roads, Alick Nkhata Road, is this exercise going to extend in the whole city? Some of these structures are even under ZESCO lines?
Hammer
If a road reserve is dormant ( meaning no extension needed for a road for that particular time) and a person puts up a structure with full knowledge that when there is need for the structure to be removed he should remove it himself and quickly, I don’t see why road reserves should not be used for income for these entrepreneurs.
Let a law be clear that road reserves can be used but there should be no resistance to remove the structure when extension works are needed.
Kangwa
Ba Hammer who can destroy his building bringing him money, after a fake title deed was given? Mushrooming of unplanned buildings are bad in case there is fire how do you control worse an outbreak of a disease coming out of a sewerage pipe burst? Let’s not be myopic and support the wrong.
Mkwasu
Now we all see how inept that stupid lady Councillor was to argue with the Area MP who wanted sanity in his constituency. The Councillors at LCC are totally out of touch with time. They allow illegal poorly planned structures everywhere. An example is the Simonson Buliding condemned at e very level but still intact. Shemuna on LCC!