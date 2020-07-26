LCC Demolishes Illegal Structures

The Lusaka City Council swung into action and demolished some illegal structures in Matero built on a road reserve.

Council Public Relations Officer Nambela Mwandia confirmed that among the demolished structures is a car wash in Matero Ward 28.

The council has also buried two illegal foundations that were dug on road reserves to construct bases in readiness of placing a container and a wall-fence.

“We received complaints from residents that there has been tempering of access roads and placing of containers in unsuitable places hence the operation” reads a statement from the council.

“As Council, we should just have to be alert as people are persistent in tendering applications for extensions and make sure that we are thorough prior to issuing a permit.”

During the same operation, one road which was blocked with stones by some developer was cleared to pave way for the smooth flow of traffic.